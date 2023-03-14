AAP begins drive to expose BJP’s ‘misuse’ of central agencies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday kicked off its door-to-door campaign in 250 wards of Delhi aimed at reaching out to the citizens of the city and informing them about the truth behind the arrest of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and former Cabinet minister Satyendar Jain.

The party organised a mega launch event near the Lakshmi Nagar Metro station on Monday. As part of the door-to-door campaign, teams of AAP party workers and volunteers reached out to the citizens and also collected signatures from the public for a letter that would be sent to the Prime Minister.

Speaking at the event, AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said that central agencies like the CBI and the ED were being misused by the Central Government.