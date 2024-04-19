AAP, BJP candidates file papers for mayoral elections

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 18

The AAP on Thursday announced Dev Nagar councillor Mahesh Kumar Khichi and Aman Vihar councillor Ravinder Bhardwaj as its candidates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral polls.

BJP candidates for the Mayoral and Deputy mayoral posts with party leaders on Thursday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

The BJP has also officially declared its candidates for the posts of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

The elections for the MCD are scheduled to be held on April 26. This year, the MCD mayor will be elected from among the reserved category councillors. The MCD mayor is elected for a one-year term.

The BJP has fielded Kishan Lal, the councillor representing Ward 62 in Shakarpur in North West Delhi, for the post of Mayor.

Lal’s jurisdiction falls under the Tri Nagar Assembly constituency and the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

Neeta Bisht, councillor from Ward 247 of Sadatpur, has been nominated for the post of the Deputy Mayor. Both the candidates filed their nomination papers on Thursday, with senior BJP councillors in attendance.

AAP Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai said with the rise of the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal, the political landscape of Delhi took a positive turn of politics of work.

The AAP has been roaring that the national capital has excelled in all departments such as water, electricity, schools, hospitals, free travel for women, or pilgrimage for the elderly.

Rai said under the 15 years of the BJP in MCD, people gradually started distancing themselves from the saffron party because of their negative politics.

The BJP had lost the last MCD elections in 2022. With the AAP having 134 out of 250 councillors in the MCD, both its candidates are going to have a smooth ride in the polls. The opposition BJP has 104 councillors in the civic body.

“The BJP realised that the AAP cannot be defeated in Delhi. Hence, they devised new ways to fight the party. Right before the MCD elections, Satyendar Jain was arrested,” Rai said.

“The MCD, which was earlier known as the worst corporation for 15 years under the BJP government, is now being recognised as one of the fastest developing corporations,” Rai said.

He said the Mayor will be chosen from the reserved category this year, and the party has decided to field 45-year-old Mahesh Khichi as its candidate for the post.

Khichi is AAP’s candidate from Dev Nagar Ward No. 84 under Karol Bagh Legislative Assembly. Khichi has been the booth president, ward president and Resident’s Welfare association (RWA) president from Karol Bagh. He has campaigned for the party in various regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

“Considering his contribution to the party, he was fielded as a candidate from Dev Nagar ward. In the last one year, he has worked diligently with people on ground. Considering this, the party has decided to make him the Mayor candidate this year,” Rai stated. Khichi did his graduation in BCom from Moti Lal Nehru College, Delhi.

The party announced 35-year-old Ravinder Bhardwaj as its Deputy Mayor candidate. Bhardwaj has also been associated with the party since long. He is a two-time councillor from Aman Vihar Ward No. 41 under Kirari Legislative Assembly. He initially joined the party as a local in-charge, worked as a booth president and Mandal president. He has been a councillor from 2017-2022. He was a member of the North MCD standing committee from 2019-2021, he is also a prominent member of the working committee and appointment committee. He has done his graduation in political science from Delhi University, and post-graduation from IGNOU.

Both the candidates filed their nomination today. Currently, Dr Shelly Oberoi is the Mayor and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal is the Deputy Mayor in the MCD.

Raja Iqbal Singh, Leader of Opposition in the MCD, highlighted the BJP’s decision to nominate grassroots-level workers for these crucial positions. Singh expressed concerns over the slow pace of development under the current administration. “The absence of standing committees and ward committees has left councillors frustrated, and Delhi residents are equally dissatisfied with the lack of progress,” Singh remarked. Mayoral candidate Kishan Lal outlined the party’s priorities, emphasising the need for accelerated development. “Forming standing committees is essential for Delhi’s progress. Within a month of assuming office, we will establish the committees and constitute a task force to address stray animal menace,” Lal said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Deputy Mayoral candidate Neeta Bisht pledged to improve conditions of parks and revitalise municipal schools. “We aim to rectify the neglect these institutions have faced under the current government,” Bisht affirmed.

Prominent figures present during the nomination process included deputy leader Jay Bhagwan Yadav, along with BJP councillors Yogesh Varma, Amit Nagpal, Rajpal and others.

