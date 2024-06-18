AAP, BJP engage in war of words over water shortage in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, June 17

The politics over the water shortage in Delhi intensified on Monday as the ruling AAP accused the BJP of “deliberately creating” the situation to trouble the people, even as the BJP held “matka phod” protests blaming the Arvind Kejriwal government for the crisis.

Under the leadership of Virendra Sachdeva, the Delhi BJP chief, the BJP organised protests at 52 locations in the Capital on Monday, criticising the AAP government for its handling of the ongoing water crisis.

The protests highlighted issues of water pipeline leaks and alleged theft, which BJP leaders claim are the result of mismanagement and corruption by the Kejriwal administration.

Addressing the protesters in Geeta Colony Krishna Nagar Assembly, Sachdeva said, “We have not only stated but also proven that if Delhiites are not getting water today, the sole responsibility lies with Arvind Kejriwal and his government. By harbouring water thieves and tanker mafias, AAP legislators have turned water into a lucrative business.”

At various protest sites, prominent BJP leaders voiced their concerns. Manoj Tiwari, North East Delhi MP, speaking at the Jal Board office in Mukherjee Nagar, accused Atishi of collusion with the tanker mafia. “It seems Atishi has become the water minister just to sell water to tanker mafias,” he said. Tiwari also criticised the overall corruption within the Delhi Government, stating, “All departments are mired in corruption, with the Jal Board being the epicentre.”

South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri lambasted Kejriwal for failing to deliver on his promises of improved water infrastructure. “Despite being in power for three terms, Kejriwal has not improved the water infrastructure. He promised 24-hour water supply from taps and 150 MGD of water from Muradnagar, but nothing has been done,” Bidhuri said.

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal questioned the effectiveness of the Kejriwal government over the past decade. “Kejriwal should explain what steps his government has taken in the past 10 years to solve the water crisis,” Khandelwal said.

Meanwhile, the AAP accused the BJP of orchestrating a deliberate water crisis in Delhi, alleging collusion with the Haryana Government and local authorities to deprive Delhi residents of their rightful water supply.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh condemned what he termed as BJP’s efforts to keep Delhi residents thirsty through malicious schemes and actions.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Singh said, “For several days now, Delhi has been grappling with a severe water crisis, which I assert is sponsored by the BJP. It does not want people of Delhi to have access to water, and are employing all conceivable means and conspiracy to achieve this goal.”

Highlighting the alleged role of Haryana’s BJP-led government in exacerbating the crisis, Singh stated, “Delhi’s water supply largely depends on Haryana, which has been withholding our rightful share.”

BJP demands action against AAP MLA

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva demanded immediate action against AAP MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar, alleging that the legislator threatened constituents with violence amid the city’s escalating water crisis. Addressing a press conference here, Sachdeva played a viral video wherein Upkar is purportedly seen warning residents of Bawana. TNS

If Water Minister Atishi finds time from her press conferences, she should visit the ground to address water availability issues. — Bansuri Swaraj, New Delhi MP BJP doesn’t want people of Delhi to have access to water, and is employing all conceivable means and conspiracy to achieve this goal. — Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha MP

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP