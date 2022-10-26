AAP, BJP in war of words on ‘drop’ in bursting of crackers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 25

The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained ‘very poor’ on the day after Diwali. While AAP claimed a reduction in air pollution during the festival, the BJP accused the ruling party of failing to do so.

While the AQI recorded in the National Capital fell in the ‘very poor’ category on Diwali and even on the next day, it was still better compared to the past few years.

On Tuesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai claimed there was a 30 per cent drop in the bursting of firecrackers. Delhi recorded its best air quality for the day after Diwali in five years, he said.

“The AQI stood at 323 on Tuesday (the day after Diwali) as compared to 462 last year. This means air pollution declined by over 30 per cent. The AQI on the day after Diwali stood at 390 in 2018, 368 in 2019 and 435 in 2020,” Rai claimed.

The Delhi government had earlier re-imposed a ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, including on Diwali.

The BJP, however, countered AAP’s claim of reducing pollution on Diwali stating that the Delhi Government should accept that it has “failed” to curb pollution. BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana claimed that the AQI was in the hazardous category on the day of the festival and on Tuesday.

The party questioned Delhi Government’s decision to ban crackers, which it had earlier criticised as well, labelling the move as ‘anti-Hindu’. “What did you get out of cracker ban on Diwali? Last year, the AQI was 444 on the day after Diwali and today, it is 425. It was in hazardous category and is today as well. You should accept that you have failed to stop pollution in Delhi, “Harish Khurana claimed in a tweet.

Khurana and other BJP leaders shared videos on their social media showing people defying the cracker ban in Delhi.

On Diwali, the national capital recorded a peak AQI of 326 and a 24-hour average AQI of 312 at 4 pm on Monday, the second best for Diwali day in seven years.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi recorded an AQI of 382 on Diwali last year, 414 in 2020, 337 in 2019, 319 in 2017 and 431 in 2016.

On 6.30 pm of Tuesday, Delhi’s AQI was 366. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi: The air quality is likely to remain in the lower end of ‘very poor’ category from October 26 to 28.