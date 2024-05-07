AAP, BJP in war of words on NIA probe

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

After Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena recommended a probe by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) into the allegations of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) receiving funds from the banned organisation, “Sikhs for Justice”, a war of words has erupted between the AAP and the BJP.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “L-G sir is an agent of the BJP… this is another big conspiracy against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the behest of the BJP, which is losing all seven seats in Delhi and is in panic due to the fear of defeat. The BJP had hatched this conspiracy even before the Punjab Assembly elections.”

In a social media post on X, he wrote, “L-G saab desperately trying to make headlines during the election season. This is complete misuse of constitutional office of LG. The PIL demanding high level investigation in same matter was dismissed by HC two years back.”

“The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla rejected the plea filed by one Jagdish Sharma, stating that it is ‘completely frivolous’,” he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the reported recommendation. He said, “Kejriwal’s silent support to the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and vice versa is well known since 2017 when during the Punjab Assembly poll campaign, he stayed at the residence of a KLF extremist leader Gurwinder Singh.”

“All along his political career as well as in the phase he operated as an NGO head, the country has seen that Arvind Kejriwal has always had a soft corner for separatist causes. His support for people like Yaseen Mallik is well known. Keeping in view his soft corner for the KLF and even the JKLF, we cannot rule out Kejriwal’s accepting financial aid from the ‘Sikhs for Justice’ too,” he added.

