AAP built on lies, why was Kejriwal silent in Lucknow? Nadda on ‘AAP’s BJP using Maliwal to frame CM charge’

New Delhi, May 18
In the first response after being accused by Aam Aadmi Party of using Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP said the AAP was a party built on lies and could stoop to any level and asked if this was the case, why didn’t Kejriwal himself say anything in Lucknow two days ago?
Speaking to ANI, BJP chief JP Nadda said: “The Aam Aadmi Party is a party built on the foundation of lies and its credibility is not zero, it is in minus. Today Arvind Kejriwal has been exposed in front of the people of the country and the people of Delhi. He has been exposed in every way... If this thing has been hatched by the BJP, then why were you moving the microphone away in Lucknow?” Nadda asked.
He asked why Kejriwal was silent that day.
“What is stopping you? The culture of the AAP shows that they call people to their homes and beat them up. We never spoke to her (Swati Maliwal), nor did anyone from our party speak to her. This is not how we function. We are very straightforward. Now, their theft has been caught...He has no credibility, his party also has no credibility. They can stoop to any level, any allegation,” Nadda said.
Maliwal has accused Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar of assault and outraging her modesty.
