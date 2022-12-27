AAP candidates file nomination for mayoral poll

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 26

In the run-up to the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidates today filed the nomination papers.

AAP councillors, Dr Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, filed nominations for the posts of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor, respectively. Meanwhile, Sarika Chaudhary, Raminder Kaur, Mohini Jeenwal and Aamil Malik filed nominations for the Standing Committee of the MCD.

The nominations were filed in the presence of AAP’s four MCD coordinators — Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Atishi, all members of Delhi Vidhan Sabha, and AAP leader Adil Ahmed Khan. Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “The nominations were accepted and on behalf of the party and all AAP supporters, we wish the candidates ‘all the best’.”

Atishi said, “Delhiites have given the responsibility of cleanliness to AAP.”