AAP celebrates its 12th foundation day

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 26

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) celebrated its 12th Foundation Day on Sunday. The party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal extended congratulations and wishes to party workers, supporters and officials across the country.

AAP was established in 2012 on the country’s Constitution Day (November 26).

Celebrating its 11 years, Kejriwal said, “Under the chairmanship of Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar, the country adopted its Constitution on this day. It cannot be just a coincidence that AAP was established on the same day.”

The party formed its first government in the national capital for 49 days (December 2013 to February 2014).

“I would like to tell everyone associated with the party that in the past 11 years, no other political party in India has been targeted as much as AAP. In these past years, they have filed more than 250 fake cases against us. They left no agency untouched, including the ED, CBI, IT and Delhi Police,” Kejriwal said.

“Today, my heart is heavy. This is the first foundation day when Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Sanjay Singh and Vijay Nair are not with us; they have been put behind bars in fake cases,” he said while addressing a gathering.

“For the first time in 75 years, a political party has come that is determined to work on building government schools and hospitals and elevate them to international standards. We will provide free electricity and water to the poor. This is our patriotism.”

“We are disciples of Bhagat Singh, walking on the path of truth, working towards making our country number one in the world,” he said.

