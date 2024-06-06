AAP: Committed to support INDIA bloc

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 5

Highlighting its performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections as a significant achievement, Sandeep Pathak, AAP’s national general secretary (organisation), emphasised the party’s commitment to support the INDIA bloc. AAP won three seats in Punjab — Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib and Sangrur. The party had contested in 22 seats across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Assam.

“We were saying from day one that AAP is not important, the country is important. We joined the INDIA bloc with this feeling and we put our heart and soul into making the alliance win.

We worked harder than our capacity.” Pathak said.

“These results have made it clear that the country will not tolerate any kind of dictatorship and ‘goondagardi’. This election was fought between PM Narendra Modi and the INDIA bloc,” he added. He said AAP fought with full strength and it had a very close contest on two-three seats.

Pathak further said, “In 2019, we got about 7 percent votes in Punjab, while this time it is 26 percent. We have got fewer seats in Punjab than expected. But we also have to accept that the Lok Sabha election is fought on a different narrative”.

In Haryana, AAP fought on one seat in Kurukshetra where Sushil Gupta lagged by a small margin of 29,000 votes. However, this time the BJP in Delhi witnessed a reduction in the vote margin from 2019. The AAP also increased its vote share in the capital from 18.2 percent in 2019 to 24.17 percent in 2024.

The party had launched ‘jail ka jawaab, vote se campaign’ against Delhi CM’s arrest. However, AAP failed to open its account in the Lok Sabha polls in the National Capital for the third time since its inception.

AAP had won four seats in 2014 from Punjab which was reduced to one in 2019. In 2024 they forged an alliance in Delhi with the Congress under the opposition INDIA bloc and went alone on 13 seats in Punjab.

