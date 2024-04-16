AAP, Congress denying women representation: BJP chief

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, April 15
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday said both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have displayed an anti-women empowerment stance by not allocating any Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to women candidates.
Addressing a press conference, Sachdeva said, “While the Centre has been actively promoting women’s participation in sports, military, and administrative services, along with introducing the Women Empowerment Act-2023 to ensure increased political representation for women, the INDIA bloc has failed to nominate any women candidate for the Delhi Lok Sabha elections.”
He said the BJP announced two women candidates in the upcoming LS elections in Delhi, in line with the Women Empowerment Act.
Sachdeva further criticised the track record of both Kejriwal and Congress on women’s representation. “Over the past decade, there has been limited representation of women in Arvind Kejriwal’s party and government and the Congress leadership has remained silent on women’s rights due to pressure from their coalition partners Lalu Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav,” he claimed.
Says AAP ‘undermining’ Hindu sentiments
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also criticised the AAP government for allegedly undermining Hindu sentiments by ordering the demolition of temples during Navratri.
“It is unfortunate for Delhi that there is a government here that plays with the faith of Hindus to please a particular community,” Sachdeva stated at a press conference.
“Following PWD Minister Atishi’s orders, attempts were made today to demolish two temples in West Delhi. Doing so during Navratri, when people are devoted to fasting and worship, is a deliberate act of undermining Hindu sentiments and harmony,” Sachdeva said.
