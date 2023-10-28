AAP demands release of MP Sanjay Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 27

Activists of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today staged a protest against the arrest of Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, demanding his release. While, the court extended Singh’s judicial custody till November 11.

Many party workers were also detained by the police as the protestors tried to march towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg.

In a press conference, Sandeep Pathak, AAP’s Rajya Sabha member, said the BJP was bent on destroying the country.

“Today, youngsters of the country are unemployed, inflation is at its peak and education and healthcare systems are in a shambles. This government is nothing, but a government of empty promises,” said Pathak.

He said the leaders of his party were being falsely implicated in cases and thrown into jail.

