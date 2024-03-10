AAP embraces development, BJP favours destruction: CM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 9

The political landscape in the Capital is beginning to heat up ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lambasted the BJP during the budget session in the legislative Assembly on Saturday.

Kejriwal, referring to a story of Siddhartha saving a wounded swan, contested by his cousin, said it serves as a metaphor for the political landscape in Delhi. Kejriwal stated that the BJP’s actions are akin to shooting arrows, causing harm to the people of Delhi, while the AAP acts as a healer.

The AAP’s national convener noted that two significant changes occurred in 2014-15. One was that Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a strong mandate in the General Election, and within a year, the people of Delhi gave AAP a huge mandate. However, he added that both these governments have presented two types of governance models in the past 10 years, and both models guarantee victory in elections.

“Their model wins elections; our model wins elections too. One governance model is a development model, and the other governance model is a model of destruction,” Kejriwal said.

The CM attacked the BJP, stating, “They have two destruction models. One is to crush, eliminate, buy MLAs, break, arrest, put in jail, use the ED, and use the CBI against Opposition party leaders, so no one will be left to contest the elections, leaving only them. Secondly, if anywhere in the country the Opposition government is doing good work, then halt their work.”

Kejriwal added, “The AAP is the fastest-growing party, and AAP supporters are not under their control. They have put Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh in jail. Now they are preparing to put me in jail.”

Kejriwal emphasised that there are two models in front of the country — one is the model of development, and the other is the model of destruction. “The people of the country have to decide whether they want the development of the country or the destruction of the country. But people will have to open their eyes and see what is going on in this country,” he said.

On the 2024-25 budget of the AAP government tabled in the House recently, Kejriwal said it was such a good budget that people are now saying that the AAP-Congress combine will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

Citing eight summons issued to him, Kejriwal charged that the plan was prepared by the BJP to arrest him and topple his government by sending him to jail. He said he would build eight new schools in Delhi to match the number of summons issued to him.

Resolve sewer overflow, CS told

The Delhi Assembly on Saturday passed a resolution that directed the Chief Secretary (CS) to address issues related to overflowing sewers and problems of contaminated water in the national capital within a week. The resolution said the complaints of people regarding overflowing sewers and contaminated water should be addressed on a war footing and added that the chief secretary will be responsible for disposal of these complaints. pti

