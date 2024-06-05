 AAP entitled to space for party office like other political parties: Delhi High Court : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • AAP entitled to space for party office like other political parties: Delhi High Court

AAP entitled to space for party office like other political parties: Delhi High Court

The court asks Centre to take decision within six weeks

AAP entitled to space for party office like other political parties: Delhi High Court

The Aam Aadmi Party is seeking allotment of space for its office by the Centre on account of it being recognised as a national party. Representative image/PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 5

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said the AAP is entitled to space for a party office here like other political parties and asked the Centre to take a decision on the issue within six weeks.

Justice Subramonium Prasad said “pressure” or non-availability of a house in the general pool cannot be a reason for rejection of the request.

“They are entitled to a house from the general pool. Mere pressure or non-availability is no reason to reject because pressure is always there and houses have always been allotted to political parties,” the court stated.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking allotment of space for its office by the Centre on account of it being recognised as a national party.

Considering that the AAP needs to vacate its current office in Rouse Avenue by June 15, the party's counsel had argued that a unit on Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg, which is presently with one of its city ministers, ought to be temporarily allotted to it.

Justice Prasad, however, said the party cannot claim entitlement to the DDU Marg property.

If the AAP's representation is rejected by the Centre, the party can take appropriate steps, the judge added.

The AAP had moved the court last year seeking a piece of land in the national capital for the construction of its office on account of being recognised as a national party or allotment of a housing unit on a licence basis for the time being.

The petition seeking allotment of land to the AAP is pending in the high court.

In March, the Supreme Court had granted the AAP time till June 15 to vacate its Rouse Avenue office after noting that the land was allotted to the Delhi High Court for expanding judicial infrastructure.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has said in court that since land has been allotted by the authorities for the construction of office premises to all other national parties in central locations in New Delhi, it is incumbent upon them to ensure that a similar allotment is also made to it in accordance with its entitlement as per the Centre's policy.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

2
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election results 2024 : People of India do not want PM Modi, Amit Shah to run country, says Rahul Gandhi

3
Punjab INDIA DECIDES 2024

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

4
Himachal

Assembly bypolls: Congress wins 4 of 6 seats in Himachal Pradesh, MLA strength reaches 38

5
India

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

6
India

Lok Sabha election results 2024: People have placed faith in NDA for 3rd consecutive time, a historic feat, says PM Modi

7
India

What US said about reports of external influence over Indian elections by western powers

8
Punjab

Lok Sabha election results: ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh wins from Khadoor Sahib seat by 1.97 lakh votes

9
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election 2024 results: With BJP falling short of majority, JD-U’s Nitish Kumar and TDP’s Naidu to play kingmakers

10
Business

Bloodbath on D-Street: Sensex, Nifty plunge by nearly 6 per cent; suffer worst single-day retreat in 4 years

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on same plane to Delhi as NDA, INDIA plan next move

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on same plane to Delhi as NDA, INDIA plan next move

BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes...

Will propose and support Modi for PM: JD(U) ends suspense ahead of NDA meet today

Will propose and support Modi for PM: JD(U) ends suspense ahead of NDA meet today

The TDP had also pledged support for PM Modi on Tuesday

What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory

What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory

Of 5 Punjab Cabinet ministers, only one registers victory; s...

We are in NDA, asserts TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu ahead of Delhi meeting

We are in NDA, asserts TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu ahead of Delhi meeting

Janasena party's chief Pawan Kalyan will also be attending t...

What US said about reports of external influence in Indian elections by western powers

What US said about reports of external influence over Indian elections by western powers

Expects close partnership between US and India to continue


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Anti-farmer wave, no tie-up with SAD led to BJP's debacle in 4 rural segments

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Will take Sanjay Tandon along to make city more beautiful: Manish Tewari

Tewari wins his maiden election in Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon thanks Chandigarh electorate

Supporters celebrate at Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

Naidu, Nitish to make right decision at right time: AAP

2 women to represent Delhi in 18th LS

Sweet revenge for BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal in Chandni Chowk

Air Canada Delhi-Toronto flight gets bomb threat, nothing suspicious found

Jalandhar prefers ‘outsider’ Channi over party hoppers

Jalandhar prefers ‘outsider’ Channi over party hoppers

Celebrations erupt as Congress candidate wins

Home turf steered AAP candidate’s win from Hoshiarpur, let saffron party down

Stalwarts bite the dust as Jalandhar chooses non-Doabaite Channi

BJP citadel collapses, turncoat Chabbewal wins Hoshiarpur

Three rural Assembly segments made Bittu bite dust in Ludhiana

Three rural Assembly segments made Bittu bite dust in Ludhiana

Voters remain loyal to Congress, show turncoat the door

Double delight for Congress in city as Kishori Lal wins big in Amethi

26 Independent candidates, 14 others lose security deposits

Cop dies due to bullet fired from service carbine

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

People’s doctor read Patiala’s pulse

Railway Safety officer visits accident site