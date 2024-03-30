AAP exhorts public to join INDIA bloc rally tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 29

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state convener Gopal Rai on Friday went door-to-door, urging people to join the INDIA bloc mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 31.

The party initiated a widespread campaign, distributing invitation letters to ensure maximum participation at the rally. Rai, along with party workers, interacted with the people in Regarpura and Karol Bagh, urging them to join the event.

Rally gets nod from EC, police The Election Commission and the Delhi Police have given their nod to the INDIA bloc’s rally at the Ramlila Maidan in the Capital to voice the Opposition alliance’s protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED in the excise policy case

Scheduled for March 31, the rally’s theme is ‘Tanasahi Hatao, Loktantra Bachao’ (remove dictatorship, save democracy)

Senior leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are expected to attend the protest ‘Arrest murder of democracy’ The upcoming INDIA bloc rally is to protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and save the country’s democracy. His arrest is murder of democracy, and it is being carried out in a dictatorial manner. — Gopal Rai, AAP state convener

In a collective outcry, Opposition parties claimed the Central government to be “autocratic”, denouncing the arrests of key opposition figures as ‘arbitrary’.

“Since the day the BJP government has got the popularly elected Delhi CM arrested, there has been grave anger among people. They are furious as to why an elected CM was arrested,” Rai said.

“On one side, all corrupt individuals are joining the BJP, while on the other, the CM, who has been honestly working for Delhi, has been put in jail,” he added.

Rai said all prominent leaders of the INDIA bloc would be participating in the rally.

According to party sources, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Farooq Abdullah, Champai Soren, Kalpana Soren, D Raja and Sitaram Yechury are likely to participate in the rally.

Rai further said, “This rally is to protest against the arrest of Kejriwal and save the country’s democracy. His arrest is murder of democracy, and it is being carried out in a dictatorial manner.” He added that Kejriwal’s arrest had exposed the BJP’s false campaign against corruption and it was clear that his arrest had been politically framed.

The INDIA bloc has also received permission from the Delhi Police to hold the rally, albeit under certain conditions, with approximately 20,000 people allowed to gather at the ground.

