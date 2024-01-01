AAP failed to ensure development: Delhi BJP prez

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 31

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for alleged corruption and failing to ensure development in the national capital in 2023.

Sachdeva said Kejriwal had promised to transform Delhi into the best metropolitan city, if given power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). However, a year after AAP secured the majority in both the Delhi Government and the MCD, the city has regressed into one of the worst metropolitan areas in India, he lamented.

He highlighted AAP’s broken promises regarding the management of landfill sites. Despite Kejriwal’s commitment to clearing three landfills within a year, the city saw the emergence of a new garbage dump at the Ghazipur landfill and the conversion of parts of Sanjay Van at Mehrauli into a new garbage dumping site.

He also described sanitation conditions as deplorable, with visible garbage dumps lining the city’s roadsides. He said the pollution situation, primarily attributed to dust pollution, was underscored by an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded between 390 to 422 at different observation centers on December 31.

Sachdeva blamed poorly maintained PWD and MCD roads for the escalating dust pollution, emphasising that it was a local factor.

Talking about the poor state of Delhi Government and MCD schools, he highlighted the lack of teachers and inadequate arrangements for science and commerce education at the senior secondary level were highlighted.

Sachdeva said Delhi Government and MCD hospitals and clinics were in a pathetic condition. Patients were reportedly facing delays of 12 to 18 months for basic tests and operations.

He said public road transport was portrayed as on the brink of collapse. He pointing out the aging fleet of CNG buses belonging to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Gives warm clothes to hawkers

On the final morning of 2023, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva visited the newspaper hawkers of Krishna Nagar and Patpadganj in east Delhi and gave them warm clothes. Sachdeva highlighted the continued relevance of newspapers, especially in delivering local news even in an era dominated by digital news consumption.

