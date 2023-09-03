AAP for probe into delay in salaries of DU professors

PTI

New Delhi, September 2

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha on Saturday alleged that the delay in releasing salaries of Delhi University professors is a "conspiracy to tarnish the image" of Arvind Kejriwal government and sought an investigation.

Jha said the salaries were still pending despite Delhi Education Minister Atishi sanctioning Rs 100 crore. “We seek an investigation into this delay and want the salaries of the professors be released immediately,” Jha told a press conference here.

Atishi had on August 25 questioned the finance department over the nearly "one-and-a-half-month delay" in the release of Rs 100 crore to 12 DU colleges fully funded by the city government.

She said the fund was approved in June, but it has not reached the colleges. Atishi had directed that the second quarterly grant of Rs 100 crore be released sans delay.

