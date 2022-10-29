AAP govt lied about rollout of ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign, alleges L-G office

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 28

The Lieutenant Governor’s office on Friday alleged Environment Minister Gopal Rai lied about the rollout of the “‘Red light on, Gaadi off” campaign.

On Thursday, Rai had claimed that the file was sent to L-G VK Saxena on October 21 and no approval was received so far.

“Aam Aadmi Party minister Gopal Rai lied that the ‘Red light on, Gadi off’ campaign was to be launched on October 28. The file sent to the L-G by CM Arvind Kejriwal clearly mentions October 31 as the rollout date,” claimed the

L-G office.

Sources said the file was sent to the L-G Secretariat on October 21 (Friday) and the offices opened on October 27 (Thursday).

The sources added, “The files sent to the L-G are not perfunctory in nature. They require proper consideration and application of mind.”

As per a source, “The minister did a press conference on Thursday when the L-G had prior commitments, including inauguration of waterfalls at Asola Bhati Mines and then at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

Meanwhile, Parvesh Sahib Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party attacked the AAP for allegedly lying over the matter. “The campaign has been postponed not because of the L-G, but because of the AAP government itself. The file which was sent to the L-G’s office on October 21, had the rollout date mentioned as October 31,” Parvesh tweeted.

The AAP hit back at Saxena, stating that he should sign the file immediately instead of making excuses. The minister reiterated that they decided to postpone this campaign as it was not approved by the L-G.