AAP govt planned water crisis, claims Delhi BJP chief

New Delhi, June 11
Taking a firm stance today, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the Delhi water crisis was not an accident but a pre-meditated scheme orchestrated by the Delhi government. In collaboration with its ministers and MLAs, the government has turned the crisis into a revenue-generating avenue, Sachdeva said while addressing a press conference.
He said, “If Delhi residents are struggling for every drop of water today, the responsibility lies with the Water Minister, the Jal Board, its officials, its chairman, and the Delhi government.”
During the conference, he presented evidence, including technical images and video clips, showcasing the theft of water by tanker mafias from the Munak Canal area, facilitated by the Kejriwal government. He elaborated on how water released by Haryana for Delhi is pilfered by these mafias with the government’s support, highlighting the complicity of top officials.
Sachdeva demanded answers from Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj regarding the presence of water tankers along the canal. He challenged their narrative, backed by Jal Board officials’ confirmation that Haryana was supplying more than enough water, exposing their attempts to deflect blame onto the Haryana government.
Furthermore, Sachdeva raised pertinent questions about the delayed Chandrawal WTP and Dwarka WTP projects, pressing the Kejriwal government for explanations. “The long-pending Chandrawal WTP and Dwarka WTP projects must be initiated immediately,” he emphasised, underscoring the urgency of addressing Delhi’s water woes.
Protest At Chhatarpur
- BJP workers, along with thousands of aggrieved citizens, staged a protest against the severe water crisis at the Jal Board office in Chhatarpur Assembly constituency on Tuesday. The protest was spearheaded by Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly and MP from South Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and former MLA Choudhary Brahm Singh Tanwar.
- Addressing the crowd, Bidhuri said, “Fifty four per cent of the water reaching Delhi gets wasted, and the storage capacity of water treatment plants has reduced significantly due to the non-removal of silt over the last ten years”.
