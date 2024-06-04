AAP hails apex court for ordering emergency meet of Yamuna Board

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 3

AAP on Monday hailed the Supreme Court’s move for asking to call an emergency meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) on June 5.

Thanking the court for taking cognisance of the water crisis in Delhi, Water Minister Atishi said: “In the UYRB, the Union Government as well as the governments of Delhi, Himachal, Haryana and UP should sit together and find a solution. The SC's decision has proved that the water shortage in the Capital is not only Delhi's problem. All the states will have to sit together and find a solution to the crisis.”

The SC was hearing a petition moved by the Delhi Government last week for a directive to Haryana to release surplus water provided by HP through the Wazirabad Barrage.

Appearing for the Delhi Government, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi submitted, “There's an extreme heatwave, where the temperature is crossing 52°C. The level of the water at the Wazirabad plant has to be maintained.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court