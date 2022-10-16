AAP has started crumbling in Delhi, Punjab, says BJP Delhi incharge Baijayant Panda

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, October 16

BJP national vice president and Delhi incharge Baijayant “Jay” Panda said AAP has started crumbling in Delhi, and in Punjab as it gets exposed on delivery of services, failure to carry out poll promises and alleged incidents of corruption surfacing on a regular basis.

To him, the negative spiral of opinion has started bellowing against AAP which will have negative impact on its aspiration for pan-India growth.

Panda, considered to be one of the suave and intellectual power in the BJP matrix, said, "AAP has for long gotten away with misgovernance, malfeasance, hollow promises in Delhi by laying its ineptness to the doors of the Union Government.

"Now, being shorn of this protective layer of excuse in Punjab having full state-hood, the AAP has started unravelling full-on."

The AAP has no excuse of it's questionable run of governance on excuse like in Delhi for it not having status of full statehood, and hence interference of the Union government.

He charged that AAP leadership had been pulling wool on peoples' eye in Delhi. It first crafted an impression of being holier-than-thou itself in the Indian political spectrum about itself, and reaping benefits of the proverbial "beginner's luck" in the process.

He said it created a myth of "Delhi Model", and weaved a narrative of good governance with verticals of education, health and mohalla clinic, transport, etc., as the leitmotifs. On ground, though, claims relating to them have proven to be a hoax and eye-wash.

"But whenever the AAP's false narrative about administration, and behaviour of its leaders came under scrutiny, its leadership would be on the quick to invoke Centre creating it as a miasma of bogey man, and successfully hid behind it," Panda said.

He termed the confrontational stand of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with LG of Delhi as most unfortunate, saying it had cribs against his predecessors, too.

"This is a testimony that the Delhi government does not want to be scrutinised and being held accountable, which is unhealthy in a parliamentary democracy."

Panda said the LG's questioning on liquor policy and financial management of state exchequer is in line with good governance, and sacred provenance of transparency, accountability and rule of law.

He said the records says AAP is making "stratospheric" expenditure of peoples' money from public exchequer on advertisements as part of self-aggrandisement and self-promotion.

He said AAP instigated farmers regarding their agitation against the now revoked farm laws, but did nothing for them after assuming power in Punjab.

People of Punjab have seen through AAP's plans. They will not take it lying down. The BJP in the state will raise voices and expose the government.

The Delhi government spent more money on advertisement of its parali (stubble) management scheme in the name of welfare of farmers.

Revealing BJP's plan in Delhi, he said its cadre has hit the street running to ensure delivery, and implementation of welfare policies to people, and transparency in governance by the AAP government.