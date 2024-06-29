AAP holds protest near BJP's headquarters, demands Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's release

New Delhi, June 29
AAP leaders and workers held a protest near the BJP's headquarters on DDU Marg to demand the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in CBI custody.
Kejriwal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi government's excise policy.
On March 21, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped policy. He was granted bail by a trial court that was stayed by Delhi High Court.
The protesters assembled at the AAP office close to the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg and raised slogans against the saffron party while demanding Kejriwal's release.
They also carried placards against the “misuse” of central agency and for ending “dictatorship”.
According to a senior police officer, arrangements were made to stop the protesters from marching towards the BJP headquarters since no permission was taken for the protest.
Barricades have been put up and paramilitary personnel deployed at the site to stop the protesters, the officer said.
If required, the protesters might be detained as Section 144 of the CrPC has already been imposed at DDU Marg, he added.
