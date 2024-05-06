AAP holds walkathon against CM’s arrest

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

Ahead of voting in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a walkathon in Rajinder Nagar on Sunday morning. Under the ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ campaign, a number of enthusiastic youths come out on the streets and brandished AAP flags and cut-outs of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Talking about the symbolic potency of what he dubbed as the ‘Modi washing machine’, Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said this figurative apparatus could cleanse the stains of corruption from even the most prominent figures, if they join the BJP. “We show a demo of the Modi washing machine at various places and tell the public how corrupt people get cleaned after they are put in this machine,” Bharadwaj added.

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh also took a dig at the BJP for its alleged collusion with corrupt entities. “PM Modi does not shy away from corruption and the BJP has been exposed in front of the entire country,” he said.

AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai echoed Singh’s sentiments, lambasting the BJP for the controversial arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal. “Every section of society — including the youth, women and elders of Delhi — is extremely saddened by the arrest of Kejriwal,” he stated.

Rai emphasised the need for electing MPs that could counter the BJP’s “authoritarian tendencies”.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi highlighted AAP’s unwavering commitment to democratic values. “CM Kejriwal was arrested in an unconstitutional manner, but he will come out of the prison soon,” Oberoi stated, expressing confidence in the judicial system’s ability to deliver justice.

