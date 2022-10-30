 ‘AAP ka Paap’: BJP claims Delhi govt’s new liquor policy caused a loss of Rs 2,000-2,300 crore : The Tribune India

‘AAP ka Paap’: BJP claims Delhi govt’s new liquor policy caused a loss of Rs 2,000-2,300 crore

Accused the AAP government of using this money in Punjab elections and now in Gujarat

‘AAP ka Paap’: BJP claims Delhi govt’s new liquor policy caused a loss of Rs 2,000-2,300 crore

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla. ANI Photo



ANI

New Delhi, October 30

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the RTI’s new disclosures in the matter of the Excise Policy scam case.

Poonawalla alleged that the ‘New Liquor Policy of AAP’ caused a huge loss. He said that in 288 days, there has been a loss of Rs 2,000-2,300 crore. “AAP's New Liquor Policy caused a loss of almost Rs 2000-2300 crore. The previous liquor policy had earned Rs 768 crore in September alone which means nearly Rs 25 crore per day, while the new policy could earn Rs 5,036 crore in 7.5 months meaning Rs 14.4cr a day," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said underscoring that the new policy should have garnered profit instead of bearing a loss of Rs 8 crore per day.

Poonawalla further alleged that this was the ‘tip of the iceberg’ and said that “Sharab ghotaala” was much bigger than this.

Apart from this, there are many other losses due to the corruption and commissions taken by the AAP leaders and middlemen to make “Sharab policy for the Sharab mafia,” he alleged.

He further accused the AAP government of using this money in the Punjab elections and said it is now being used for Gujarat.

The elections in Gujarat are slated to be held soon, for which the political parties are pressing hard to register a victory.

The BJP spokesperson further said whenever questions are raised about Liquor policy, the AAP diverts the matter or starts "playing the victimhood card".

"Our spokespersons and leaders Sambit Patra, Manoj Tewari, Parvesh Verma, and Adesh Gupta posed 10-12 questions a month ago. Why was the commission increased from 2.5 pc to 12 pc? Why was wholesale given to private players despite the recommendation of the Dhawan report? Why were operational period of licenses increased? Why was money collected by cash collectors and pumped into Punjab? Why was a discount on imported beer given without proper clearances? There are many more questions about waivers and benefits," Poonawalla remarked.

Terming the new excise policy by the AAP government in the national capital as "Paapkari", Poonawalla said that "AAP ka Paap has been exposed." The matter came to light when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on August 18, in connection with the alleged scam in the implementation of the Delhi government's liquor policy, which now stands withdrawn.

Sisodia was among 15 others booked in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers, some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case.

Sisodia, in charge of the excise department, has been under the scanner for alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licensees for the year 2021-22.

The excise policy was passed in chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

The Delhi government's version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience.

The CBI had filed a case against alleged corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy. The excise policy was subsequently withdrawn by the AAP government.

Sisodia was among 15 others booked in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers, some unknown public servants and private persons were booked in the case.

It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to the license holders including waiver or reduction in licence fee, an extension of L-1 license without approval etc.  

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP #Gujarat #social media #twitter

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

'Loot ki chhoot': Himachal Congress releases chargesheet against Jai Ram Thakur government

2
Brand Connect

Yoga Burn Tea Ignite Reviews - Fat Burning Weight Loss Tea Supplement

3
Sports

‘I could not sleep, I could not eat’: Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram reveals he got addicted to cocaine after retirement

4
World

120 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea's Seoul

5
Trending

'Train isn't weak, cattle getting stronger': Twitterati initiates meme fest as Vande Bharat Express rams into cattle third time in a month

6
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut hints at entry into politics, says 'open to public service if given a chance'

7
Haryana

GRAP-3 kicks in, construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears 'severe' category

8
Sports

India beat Australia 5-4 in shootout, claim 3rd Sultan of Johar Cup crown

9
Delhi

Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann greeted with black flags, chants of ‘Modi’ in Gujarat’s Navsari; Delhi CM calls protesters his ‘brothers’

10
Punjab

Two women, 10-year-old child killed in hit-and-run in Mohali’s Jhanjheri village

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

‘I have no problem if you have a child without marriage’: Jaya to granddaughter Navya, shares how she got married to Amitabh Bachchan
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

‘Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi’, watch UK Prime Minister’s viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

Top News

At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

More than 150, including 19 foreigners, dead in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...

‘Their intention is bad’: Kejriwal questions BJP move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat

‘Their intention is bad’: Kejriwal questions BJP move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat

Said if the BJP wants to do so, it should do it across the c...

Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase

Haryana panchayat elections: Polling under way for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase

Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Caught unawares over his sudden shifting of gears, Gandhi's ...

Powers being seized by a section, may lead to presidential form of govt: Mamata Banerjee

Powers being seized by a section, may lead to presidential form of govt: Mamata Banerjee

Urges the judiciary to ensure that the federal structure of ...


Cities

View All

City tourism to get ~100-cr push from Centre

Amritsar tourism to get Rs 100-cr push from Centre

Drug sale posters found at Chowk Moni area

Road accident snuffs out lives of 2 youngsters in Tarn Taran

Jandiala Guru resident arrested by Delhi cops

Youth booked for rape

Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Min

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

‘0001’ of CH01CM fetches ~18.19 lakh

'0001' of CH01CM fetches Rs 18.19 lakh

People living outside 'lal dora' likely to get water connection

Companies remove overhead cables

3 mowed down at Jhanjheri village

Member of Bishnoi gang in police net

Delhi air in ‘very poor’ category, increase in stubble burning may push it to ‘severe’

Delhi air in 'very poor' category, increase in stubble burning may push it to 'severe'

‘Their intention is bad’: Kejriwal questions BJP move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat

AIIMS 1st central institute to adopt 3rd-party audit

GRAP-3 kicks in, construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears 'severe' category

Now, know emergency bed status at AIIMS; real time dashboard launched

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Phagwara MC to float tenders for waste management

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Six-month-old was raped before being murdered: Autopsy

Awareness drive on free legal aid starts tomorrow

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Punjabi language ‘ignored’ on murals, NGO files complaint

SBS Nagar market road, parking area lie in neglect; authorities in slumber

More farmers adopt in-situ, ex-situ stubble management

Servant flees with cash, jewellery from city bizman’s house

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Stray menace on outskirts of city poses risk to road users

Amid dengue spread, 6 cases of chikungunya surface in dist

10-day national theatre festival from Nov 1

Heart surgeries on hold at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital