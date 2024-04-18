‘AAP Ka RamRajya’ portal to showcase party’s works

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 17

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched its website ‘AAP Ka RamRajya’ on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday. Party leaders said the website will showcase the party’s concept of Ram Rajya and give details of the work done by the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab as well as the work done by its legislators in other states.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “Chief Minister Kejriwal accomplished wonderful things — good schools, mohalla clinics, free water and electricity and free bus rides for women — in the last 10 years for realising ‘Ram Rajya’.”

Sanjay Singh said baseless allegations have been made against Arvind Kejriwal. The Rajya Sabha MP said, “In nine years of Kejriwal’s government in Delhi and two years of Bhagwant Mann’s government in Punjab, exemplary works have been done. Even foreign nations are taking inspiration from the projects implemented here.”

“The senior AAP leader said no one had even imagined that free electricity could be given. This is the first government after Independence which has implemented the free electricity scheme, free water scheme and free bus travel scheme, and still presenting surplus budget,” he said.

AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Jasmine Shah were also present at the press conference.

Atishi said despite facing obstacles such as the Central government’s attempts to hinder the work of the elected Delhi government and efforts to diminish its power through legislation, the CM has remained steadfast.

Saurabh Bharadwaj said Ram Rajya refers to a moral, ideal state, where the government ensures that the people are well-fed and they don’t suffer. In ‘Ram Rajya’, there was no suffering and everybody loved each other. This has been an inspiration for Kejriwal and it forms the core of his idea of a model state, Bharadwaj said.

AAP senior leader Jasmine Shah, detailing the features of the portal, said, “In the Lok Sabha elections, we will seek your votes solely based on the work done by Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party. Therefore, we are launching this ‘AAP Ka RamRajya’ website.” Visitors can find the video of Kejriwal addressing the Delhi Legislative Assembly where he talked about the idea of Ram Rajya in the modern day. There are various videos from Delhi and Punjab, where AAP runs government as well as Gujarat and Goa to showcase work done by party MLAs there, the leader said.

Also, there is information related to the major achievements of the Kejriwal government with verified data.

