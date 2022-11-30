AAP, Kejriwal crossed all limits of 'corruption': Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 29

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government had “crossed all limits of corruption” in the eight years of its rule and “betrayed the objectives” of the anti-corruption movement which gave birth to AAP.

Three aap leaders join BJP Three former AAP MLAs joined the BJP on Tuesday, criticising their former party and its leader Arvind Kejriwal over corruption and neglect of volunteers

Joining the BJP at the party’s national headquarters, two-time former MLA from Delhi Cantt Surender Singh alleged that AAP distributed all MCD polls ticket in exchange for money

Singh had quit AAP after he was denied ticket by the party in the 2020 Assembly polls from the Delhi Cantt seat

Two other former AAP MLAs who joined the BJP were Raju Dhingan and Chaudhary Fateh Singh. PTI

Addressing three rallies in favour of BJP candidates for the upcoming MCD elections, Thakur said, “corruption has not only increased in Delhi but even in Punjab under the AAP rule. Even the drug industry is flourishing.”

Thakur, who exuded confidence of BJP victory in Himachal poll on December 8, said AAP tried to woo the voters of the hill state “but lost its breath while scaling the heights of Himachal”.

Thakur campaigned for Smarika Sharma Jha in Ward 217, Munish Dedha in Ward 193 and Renu Choudhry in Ward 197. Urging Delhi voters to elect BJP candidates, he said the party had been in power in the MCD for 15 years but since “AAP-led Delhi government didn’t let the BJP use Central funds meant for Delhi”.

“I am looking for Kejriwal’s schools. Arvind Kejriwal came to Himachal and said he had built many schools in Delhi. I have been in Delhi since morning, I have been covering wards but could not find any educational institution. I invite Kejriwalji to Himachal to review school infrastructure,” Thakur said.