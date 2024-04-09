AAP launches ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ campaign

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

The AAP launched a new campaign on Monday against the arrest of Chief Minister and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Titled ‘Jail Ka Jawab, Vote Se’ (Respond to jail with your vote), the campaign aims to raise public awareness about Kejriwal’s arrest and urges voters to support him in response to what the party views as wrongful arrest by the BJP. Senior AAP leaders initiated the campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

AAP national general secretary (Organisation) and Rajya Sabha member Dr Sandeep Pathak said, “We need not avenge our CM’s arrest by any other means but our votes. We appeal to all citizens to join our movement, our campaign, and help raise awareness among people that it is important to support Kejriwal today.”

Pathak criticised PM Narendra Modi, accusing him of conspiring against Kejriwal by orchestrating his arrest to sideline him from the LS elections.

AAP’s Delhi state convener Gopal Rai said, “The BJP is now pressuring Kejriwal to resign, or else they will impose President’s rule. They can try to impose President’s rule, arrest our CM, but in return, the public will soon give their mandate and remove them from Lok Sabha.”

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh urged people to remember Kejriwal when they go to vote.

In response, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticised AAP’s campaign, stating, “They (AAP) are mistaken if they think that by showing pictures of Kejriwal behind bars they can generate sympathy votes. People of Delhi are laughing at the campaign poster launched in haste.”

