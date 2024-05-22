AAP launches ‘Jail ka jawab vote se’ signature campaign

New Delhi, May 21
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched a signature campaign under the ‘Jail ka jawab vote se’ initiative in the Karol Bagh market to garner public support against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.
Under the leadership of MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi, people signed a board with “I Support Kejriwal” and wrote messages in support of the CM. Oberoi said the public was ready to respond to the BJP’s dictatorial tactics throughout the country. She emphasised that the public understands how the Opposition is being suppressed and expressed confidence in their support to end this perceived dictatorship.
A poster featuring “I Support Kejriwal” was displayed in the market, collecting signatures and messages from supporters. Oberoi also signed the poster and appealed to the public for their support.
She said, “The public has understood how the Opposition is being eliminated, and how candidates are being intimidated into withdrawing their nominations in other states. Our democracy and Constitution are being destroyed.”
“People have understood the power of their vote, realising they can save their country with it,” she added.
