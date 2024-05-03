AAP launches signature drive against CM Kejriwal’s arrest

New Delhi, May 2
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched the signature campaign ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’ against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Two whiteboards were put up in Lajpat Nagar for people to write their messages for Kejriwal, who is currently lodged at Tihar Jail till May 7.
The AAP and INDIA bloc candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat Kuldeep Kumar and AAP MLA from Jangpura Praveen Kumar began the campaign.
During the signature campaign, Kumar emphasised, “Kejriwal has significantly improved the lives of Delhi residents by providing free and 24-hour electricity, water, excellent schools and hospitals. The people of Delhi are extremely angry at the way Kejriwal was put in jail. Delhiites stand firmly with their leader, and this time they will unequivocally reject the BJP in Delhi through the power of their votes.”
He highlighted, “We are actively raising awareness among people in the markets, and Kejriwal is receiving overwhelming support for his initiatives such as providing electricity, enhancing schools and hospitals, establishing mohalla clinics and promising a monthly stipend of Rs 1000 for the women of Delhi.”
Kumar asserted, “On May 25, the people of Delhi will unite to remove the BJP from power. Various campaigns against the arrest of Kejriwal are underway, demonstrating the determination of Delhiites to resist unjust actions.”
The Jangpura MLA said, “There is a sentiment of anger towards the BJP among the populace. The signature campaign reflects people’s sentiments, showcasing their deep admiration for Kejriwal.”
