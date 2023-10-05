 AAP leader Sanjay Singh promised favours to beneficiaries of excise policy ‘scam’, ED tells court : The Tribune India

  Delhi
AAP leader Sanjay Singh promised favours to beneficiaries of excise policy ‘scam’, ED tells court

Anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on Wednesday

AAP leader Sanjay Singh. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, October 5

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh promised favours to the beneficiaries of the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’ with the help of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, the Enforcement Directorate Thursday claimed before a city court which remanded the Rajya Sabha MP in ED’s custody for five days.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on Wednesday.

“The investigation has revealed that Singh had assured to get changes through Manish Sisodia in the then proposed Excise Policy of 2020-21 to increase the brand registration criterion for IMFL brands at the behest of Amit Arora and Dinesh Arora.

“In exchange for this, an associate/team member of Singh i.e. Vivek Tyagi was given stakes in the business concern of Amit Arora i.e. Aralias Hospitality Pvt Ltd,” the ED said.

Dinesh Arora, a businessman considered close to Sisodia, was an accused in the money laundering case linked to the alleged scam. He later turned an approver.

