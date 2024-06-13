 AAP leaders Atishi, Raghav Chadha meet Kejriwal in Tihar jail; get directions to curb water, power crises : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  AAP leaders Atishi, Raghav Chadha meet Kejriwal in Tihar jail; get directions to curb water, power crises

AAP leaders Atishi, Raghav Chadha meet Kejriwal in Tihar jail; get directions to curb water, power crises

Atishi says the Delhi CM told them to hold meetings with concerned department officials to prevent power crisis

AAP leaders Atishi, Raghav Chadha meet Kejriwal in Tihar jail; get directions to curb water, power crises

Delhi Minister Atishi along with officials of Jal Board and Revenue Department, inspects the pipeline network in view of the ongoing Delhi water crisis, in New Delhi, on Thursday. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 13

Amidst the persisting water and power crises in Delhi, state minister Atishi and AAP MP Raghav Chadha said on Thursday that they met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lodged in the Tihar jail and were directed to take measures to curb the problems as soon as possible.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener is lodged in Tihar jail's number 2 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

“Today I met Kejriwal ji, who is lodged in Tihar jail in a fake case by the central government. But, he still worries about the people of Delhi, more than himself.

“He inquired about the issues related to the power and water and he told me that he watched the water crisis in Delhi on television in Tihar,” Atishi told media outside the Tihar jail.

She said Kejriwal has directed them to take all necessary steps and arrangements that could be made to overcome the water crisis as soon as possible.

“He has directed all the AAP legislators to go on the ground and take all possible steps to provide water to the people in their areas,” she said.

Atishi further said Kejriwal inquired about the power cuts in Delhi which had occurred due to a fire incident in Uttar Pradesh two days ago.

“He told us to hold the meetings with the concerned department officials to prevent the power crisis from happening in the future,” she said.

The education minister further said Kejriwal only thinks about the people of Delhi and their problem, even while staying behind bars, she added.

According to Tihar sources, both Atishi and Chadha met Kejriwal for half-an-hour in the visitor's room (Mulakati Jangla) in Tihar.

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal's wife Sunita visited him in Tihar.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Raghav Chadha


