AAP leaders celebrate Arvind Kejriwal’s bail

New Delhi, June 20

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said the bail granted to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged liquor policy scam shows that the Central Government does not have any evidence against him.

But he’s not acquitted yet: sachdeva New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva asserted it as merely a step in the judicial process, emphasising that it does not indicate innocence. “Kejriwal has been granted bail, not acquitted; the trial will continue, and he may still be punished tomorrow,” Sachdeva remarked. “In a democracy, the final verdict on any politician is given by the people, who have already expressed their view by defeating the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress alliance,” he said. TNS

A Delhi Court on Thursday granted bail to the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the case after reserving the order earlier in the day.

Bhardwaj posted a video on X wherein he said, “Rouse Avenue Court granting bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal ji is a milestone for the whole country. This decision will set a big example in our law and order system. In PMLA, most of the people get relief only from the Supreme Court, usually the lower courts never give relief.”

“During the debate, ASG of the Central Government said that when we do not have any evidence, we have to make government witnesses and for this we have to bribe them. Therefore it is clear that the Central Government does not have any evidence in this matter.” he added.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh told reporters, “Justice has prevailed in a case built on lies, deceit and fabricated facts. The bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal will strengthen people’s faith in the country’s judicial system. This decision is a strong slap of justice on the lies of the BJP.

There is a wave of happiness among every worker of the Aam Aadmi Party and people of Delhi.”

Sanjay Singh met with the family of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. “If BJP has any shame, they should close all false and fabricated cases made by them. The motive of this case was to crush the party and Arvind Kejriwal. The motive behind the arrest was to stop him from campaigning in the elections. The BJP is the most corrupt party in the country and all the corrupt people are with them.” he added.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti posted, “Heartiest Congratulations to one and all! Truth prevailed! Justice prevailed! Today Arvind Kejriwal Ji got bail. Very soon other leaders will also get bail and finally the BJP-manufactured liquor scam will also prove to be Bogus.”

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi wrote on X “Satyamev Jayate (Truth prevails)”

