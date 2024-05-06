AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, May 5
A significant political upheaval unfolded in Delhi today as many leaders and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including prominent figures like Baba Tiwari, Vinod Mudgal and Durgesh, bid farewell to the party and joined the BJP.
The defectors cited “deep-seated dissatisfaction” within the AAP ranks, alleging “corruption scandals and a lack of respect for party members’ contributions”.
The change was effected in the presence of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari amidst sharp criticism of the AAP’s leadership and governance.
Tiwari welcomed the new members, highlighting their grassroots work, saying “the joining of such people who directly connect with the public will give a lot of strength to the BJP”. He reiterated the BJP’s commitment to supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term and emphasised the party’s policy of forming a strong government.
Meanwhile, AAP’s Haryana co-in-charge Dinesh Pratap Singh lamented the party’s departure from its founding principles, stating, “all initial companions of Arvind Kejriwal are not with him today”. Singh’s sentiments were echoed by Praveen Rana, who expressed feeling stifled within the AAP and condemned the party’s alleged support for controversial persons like Kanhaiya Kumar.
Manoj Tiwari’s daughter joins BJP
Rhiti Tiwari (22), daughter of Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, joined the saffron party. Rhiti, who works in an NGO, is the daughter of Rani Tiwari, the first wife of the sitting MP from North East Delhi. She is also a singer and songwriter. “I was not aware of God’s plan. I didn’t think it would happen today or anytime soon. I thought this was on the cards for me, probably after 10-15 years,” Rhiti said.
