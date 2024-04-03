AAP leaders to go on fast against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on April 7

PTI

New Delhi, April 3

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday gave a call for a nationwide collective fast on April 7 at Jantar Mantar against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, party leader Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Rai, who is also the Delhi state convener of AAP, said the party had decided that on April 7, a nationwide collective fast would be observed to garner maximum support from the public for Kejriwal's fight.

"Those who are against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, who want to save the country's democracy, and stop injustice and dictatorship, are urged to observe collective fasts in their homes, villages, neighbourhoods, block headquarters, tehsils, districts and state capitals," he said.

On April 7, a collective fast will be observed at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where all Delhi ministers, MLAs, MPs, councillors, officials and workers of Delhi will participate.

Rai also urged people to either collectively pray or listen to the devotional song ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ on YouTube.

"You can sing it collectively. Together, we will pray for Kejriwal to receive strength and fight against tyranny while he is in jail. We can fight to bring the truth to light," he added.

Rai, who is also a minister in Delhi cabinet, asked people to send pictures to the website kejriwalkoaashirvaad.com.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal