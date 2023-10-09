AAP leaders, workers join BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 8

Many AAP leaders and workers today joined the Delhi unit of the BJP.

Taking on X (formerly Twitter), the BJP said Vijay Tytler, Chandrakanta, Jyoti Badiwal, Bharti Rachouya, Rajbir, Hemraj Rathore, Amarjeet Singh, Shah Alam, Akshay Kumar, Kishan Kumar along with hundreds of workers joined the BJP.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva posted, “Troubled by the corrupt policies of Arvind Kejriwal and impressed by the development work done by the Narendra Modi government, leaders and workers have joined the BJP. Everyone is heartily welcome in the BJP family.” Holding a press conference, Sachdeva said, “It is shocking to see CM Kejriwal talking about honesty because his government is completely immersed in corruption and his three key associates are in jail on corruption charges.”

