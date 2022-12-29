AAP mayor candidate, Manish Sisodia visit landfill site

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 28

Though mayoral election are yet to be held, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) mayor and deputy mayor candidates, along with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, inspected Okhla landfill site today.

Sisodia, AAP Mayor candidate Dr Shelly and Deputy Mayor candidate Aaley Mohammed Iqbal inspected the ongoing work to flatten the garbage mound at Okhla landfill site.

Flanked by his officials, the Deputy CM took a detailed assessment of the ongoing works at the landfill. He, after noticing some gaps in the projects, made several suggestion and directed the officials concerned to accordingly get things back on track soon.

After visiting the site, Manish Sisodia announced that he would personally monitor the work there, and, to clear the landfill site, would visit every week to oversee the progress. “After the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor is completed on January 6, the government will work on a war-footing pace to free Delhi from these garbage mounds,” said Sisodia.

Sisodia said the work of clearing the landfill sites was going at a slow pace and they need double the speed to achieve their goals. “From now onwards, I will inspect these landfill sites every week and monitor the work. As soon as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor take oath, the speed of the clearing process will be doubled,” he added.

Manish further said “Clearing the garbage mountains of Delhi in Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalsawa had never been the priority of the previous MCDs, hence the height of these landfill sites kept on growing in the past 15 years. But now, we are ready with an action plan to eliminate these garbage mounds from Delhi.