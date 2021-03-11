AAP MLA detained for obstructing DDA’s demolition drive at Kalyanpuri: Delhi Police

Bulldozers arrived at Khichripur on Wednesday to remove illegal structures in the locality

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

New Delhi, May 18

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kuldeep Kumar was detained on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing a demolition drive being carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), police said.

When the demolition started in Kalyanpuri’s Khichripur area, the AAP MLA from Kondli (East) reached the spot to protest against the drive, they said.

No immediate reaction was available from the DDA.

“We have detained AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar for obstructing the demolition drive, which started around 12 noon,” a senior police officer said.

Adequate police arrangements have been made to ensure that the demolition drive is carried out smoothly, he added.

“We are here in adequate numbers to ensure the security and protection of the government agencies that are carrying out the demolition drive. Our responsibility is to maintain law and order and ensure that no untoward incident occurs during the drive,” the officer said.

In the last one month, a series of anti-encroachment drives was carried out by the three civic bodies of Delhi in different parts of the city, including Shaheen Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Gokulpuri, Lodhi Colony, Rithala, Janakpuri, Hari Nagar and Khyala.

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur
Patiala

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur

73-yr-old bizman wins four gold medals in swimming
Jalandhar

73-yr-old Jalandhar bizman wins four gold medals in swimming

Dog in China raise three tiger cubs abandoned by mother; Internet worried in a few years ‘dog may become tigers dinner’
Trending

Dog in China raises three tiger cubs abandoned by mother; Internet worried in a few years ‘dog may become their dinner’

Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video
Entertainment

Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video

Video: Man hailed a hero for risking own life to save 3-year-old girl hanging from eighth floor window
Trending

Video: Man hailed a hero for risking own life to save 3-year-old girl hanging from eighth floor window

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

