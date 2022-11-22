AAP MLA Gulab Yadav 'thrashed' by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral

ANI

New Delhi, November 22

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Matiala Assembly constituency Gulab Singh Yadav was allegedly thrashed by his party workers on Monday, purportedly for selling Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election tickets, claimed the BJP.

A purported video of the said incident was shared by several BJP leaders on their social media handles.

In the video, Yadav can be seen in the midst of a heated argument with a group of party workers following which, he is manhandled and hounded out of the office.

Delhi BJP while sharing the video on Twitter claimed that Yadav was thrashed by the AAP workers on the charge of selling tickets.

पिट गए AAP के विधायक जी!



आम आदमी पार्टी विधायक गुलाब सिंह यादव को टिकट बेचने के आरोप में आप कार्यकर्ताओं ने दौड़ा-दौड़ा करके पीटा।



केजरीवाल जी, ऐसे ही AAP के सभी भ्रष्टाचारी विधायकों का नंबर आएगा। pic.twitter.com/JDVAFeWDOi — Abhay Verma (@abhayvermabjp) November 22, 2022

"AAP MLA was beaten up! Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gulab Singh Yadav was thrashed by AAP workers on the charge of selling tickets. Kejriwal ji, this is how the turn of all the corrupt MLAs of AAP will come," Delhi BJP tweeted in Hindi.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also took a dig and said AAP's corruption was such that even their members were not sparing their MLAs.

Unprecedented scenes from the party that indulged in the theatrical drama of ‘honest politics’.



Such is AAP’s corruption that even their members are not sparing their MLAs!



A similar outcome awaits them in upcoming MCD polls. pic.twitter.com/ig9rKuKl82 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) November 21, 2022

"Unprecedented scenes from the party that indulged in the theatrical drama of 'honest politics'. Such is AAP's corruption that even their members are not sparing their MLAs! A similar outcome awaits them in upcoming MCD polls," he said.

BJP Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta termed the AAP as a "government of thugs".

Meanwhile, Yadav refuted the BJP’s claims and insinuated that the attack was arranged by the area BJP leaders.

भाजपा बौखला गई है भाजपा टिकिट बेचने के बेबुनियादी आरोप लगवा रही है अभी में छावला थाने में हूं मैंने देखा भाजपा का निगम पार्षद व इस वार्ड से भाजपा का उम्मीदवार उन लोगो को बचाने थाने में मौजूद है इससे बड़ा सबूत और क्या होगा।

मीडिया यहां मौजूद है भाजपाई से जरूर पूछे। pic.twitter.com/jGXrc5P20F — Gulab Singh yadav (@GulabMatiala) November 21, 2022

"The BJP has gone berserk. It is making baseless allegations of selling tickets. I am at Chhawla police station now. I have seen the BJP's corporator and BJP's candidate from this ward present in the police station to save those people (attackers). What can be a bigger proof than this? The media is present here, must ask the BJP," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

