AAP MLAs write to Union Minister on water crisis in Delhi

New Delhi, June 15

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday wrote to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, seeking his intervention and coordination with north Indian states to provide more water to Delhi amid an ongoing water crisis and the prevailing heatwave.

Senior party leader and Burari MLA Dilip Pandey requested an urgent meeting on behalf of Delhi’s MLAs with the Union Minister, ideally as early as Sunday.

Pandey highlighted the deepening water crisis in Delhi, noting that the city’s need and consumption of water have significantly increased. He pointed out that the insufficient water levels in the Yamuna river could not meet the current demand. Although the Himachal Pradesh Government has agreed to release additional water at AAP’s request, the lack of sufficient water in the Yamuna continues to affect water production in Delhi. This results in reduced water pressure and an ongoing water crisis.

Pandey said, “I have written a letter on behalf of the Delhi MLAs, expecting an urgent intervention from Paatil, and requested him to give time to the Delhi MLAs to meet tomorrow.”

Pandey also accused the BJP government of Haryana of playing politics and alleged that illegal mining activities in Uttar Pradesh are exacerbating the water shortage in the Yamuna.

