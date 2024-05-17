New Delhi, May 17
The Delhi Police Friday took AAP MP Swati Maliwal to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence here to recreate the crime scene as it investigates the alleged assault on her there earlier this week, officials said.
Her statement in the case was recorded before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court earlier in the day.
The police have registered an FIR under Sections relating to culpable homicide, restraint and the use of criminal force against a woman.
They have booked Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar over the assault.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused
Arvind Kejriwal is currently out of jail on interim bail
AAP MP Swati Maliwal taken to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s home as police probe assault charge
Delhi Police have booked Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar over t...
Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
In her FIR, AAP Rajya Sabha member Maliwal has said that she...
Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR
The Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party gives a graphic ac...
Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy
While BJP makes it all about women’s ‘asmita’, unverified vi...