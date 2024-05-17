AAP MP Swati Maliwal taken to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s home as police probe assault charge

PTI

New Delhi, May 17

The Delhi Police Friday took AAP MP Swati Maliwal to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence here to recreate the crime scene as it investigates the alleged assault on her there earlier this week, officials said.

Her statement in the case was recorded before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court earlier in the day.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections relating to culpable homicide, restraint and the use of criminal force against a woman.

They have booked Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar over the assault.

Related News Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal