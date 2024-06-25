 AAP neglecting water scarcity amid ‘satyagraha’: Opposition : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • AAP neglecting water scarcity amid ‘satyagraha’: Opposition

AAP neglecting water scarcity amid ‘satyagraha’: Opposition

AAP neglecting water scarcity amid ‘satyagraha’: Opposition

A girl carries containers after filling these with water from a tanker in New Delhi on Monday. REUTERS



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 24

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Devender Yadav on Monday lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly neglecting critical issues amidst Atishi’s indefinite ‘satyagraha’.

Ministers evading accountability’

AAP ministers are evading accountability on critical issues affecting water distribution like the tanker mafia and corruption. — Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP president

‘Find solutions instead of doing gimmicks’

Atishi’s ‘dharna’ has turned into a publicity stunt orchestrated by event managers. The Delhi Government should make every effort to solve the water crisis instead of indulging in gimmicks like ‘Pani satyagraha’ and candle marches. — Devender Yadav, DPCC president

Sachdeva’s remarks come in the wake of a meeting held by AAP ministers at the purportedly air-conditioned satyagraha site, which he alleges signals their intent to find excuses to conclude the protest.

Addressing the media, Sachdeva said, “The AAP has trapped itself in its own web of indefinite satyagraha. Today’s ministerial meeting in comfortable surroundings indicates that they are now seeking ways to bring this protest to an end.”

He further criticised the government for its handling of the water crisis and highlighted alleged discrepancies in their statements regarding the availability of water.

“Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s recent assertion that 1,050 MGD (million gallons per day) of water suffices for only 10 million people raises serious questions. Delhi’s population stands at 30 million. Why did the government downplay the issue, claiming there was only a shortage of 100 MGD water, affecting 2.8 million people?” Sachdeva questioned.

Speaking about the root causes of water scarcity, the BJP leader pointed out structural deficiencies at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant. “The Yamuna, our primary water source, is heavily silted. Up to 95 per cent of the pond at the Wazirabad plant is silt-filled, allowing water to swiftly escape instead of being utilised effectively,” he said.

He also accused AAP ministers of evading accountability on critical issues affecting water distribution like the tanker mafia and corruption. He said AAP leaders were busy seeking additional water sources and neglecting their responsibilities towards the Yamuna’s management and coordination with the Punjab Government.

Yadav criticised the AAP government for its alleged failure to address water shortage and heatwave-related deaths. He accused Atishi and Bharadwaj of engaging in misleading gimmicks rather than providing effective governance.

Yadav expressed hope that the impending monsoon rains would provide relief from the severe heatwave, but also warned of the looming threat of waterlogging.

According to officials, the Delhi Government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) have only completed 82 per cent of desilting works.

Yadav noted that in many areas where desilting was done, the silt was not removed from the area, which could lead to clogged drains and flooding once the rains begin. He highlighted that last year’s monsoon saw significant flooding in areas such as ITO, Gandhi Smriti at Rajghat, Supreme Court, Civil Lines, and the JJ Clusters on the Yamuna banks. He attributed it to clogged drains and ITO barrage.

“Whether it was the shortage of potable water, frequent power outages during the summer, or impending risk of waterlogging, the Kejriwal government only looks for scapegoats instead of finding lasting solutions,” Yadav said.

He stressed that it was a matter of grave concern that the Kejriwal government had not made timely preparations for the monsoon. He pointed out that the number of waterlogging hotspots in Delhi had increased from 136 in 2020 to 200 in 2023, undermining the AAP government’s claims of monsoon preparedness.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

