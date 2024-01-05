AAP nominates Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, re-nominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

New Delhi, January 5
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday nominated Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal as its candidate for the January 19 Rajya Sabha election and re-nominated Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for a second term in the Upper House of Parliament, party sources said on Friday.
The party's political affairs committee (PAC) announced the nominations.
"DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has been nominated for the first time. The PAC has decided to continue with Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for their respective second term as Rajya Sabha members," a source said.
Sushil Kumar Gupta, whose tenure will end this month as a member of the Rajya Sabha, has conveyed his decision to immerse himself in the electoral politics of Haryana where the AAP wants to fight election later this year, the source said. With PTI
