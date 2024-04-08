AAP on fast protest, BJP hits out at Kejri’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 7

The Delhi BJP launched a campaign titled “Sharab se Sheesh Mahal” on Sunday, unveiling a stark exhibition chronicling “the journey from alcohol to the opulent palace, Sheesh Mahal, in Connaught Place”. Led by state president Virendra Sachdeva, the campaign witnessed the active participation of various frontal organisation workers throughout the day, dedicated to raising awareness about what they perceive as the hypocrisy and corruption of CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Lambasting Kejriwal, Sachdeva declared, “The journey from alcohol to Sheesh Mahal is a testament to how Kejriwal has deceived the people of Delhi.” He highlighted alleged corruption scandals, asserting, “Kejriwal has engaged in corruption scandals for electoral funds, violated urban art regulations, municipal laws and environmental regulations to build his palatial mansion.”

‘Difference in actions & words’ Water didn’t reach every household in Delhi, but alcohol shops were opened in every street. The common people have understood that there is a difference between Kejriwal’s words and actions. — Kamaljeet Sehrawat & RP Singh, BJP leaders

Accompanied by notable figures such as Alka Gurjar, Sanjay Mayukh, Shazia Ilmi, RP Singh, Bansuri Swaraj, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and Kapil Mishra, Sachdeva emphasised the gravity of the situation, stating, “This palace of corruption is like the Taj Mahal of corruption, built with the hard-earned money of Delhi’s taxpayers.”

Gurjar echoed Sachdeva’s sentiments, remarking, “The journey from alcohol to Sheesh Mahal is not for an ordinary person but for a special person,” emphasising Kejriwal’s alleged extravagance at the expense of public welfare.

Mayukh expressed disillusionment, stating, “Today, seeing the drama of fasting being performed by Kejriwal’s team, Delhi feels completely cheated,” while Ilmi lamented, “This party started with self-governance and ended up with alcohol.”

Meanwhile, Sehrawat criticised Kejriwal’s governance, noting, “The water didn’t reach every household in Delhi, but the alcohol shops were opened in every street,” and RP Singh forecasted electoral consequences, asserting, “The common people have understood that there is a difference between Kejriwal’s words and actions.”

Bansuri said, “The people of Delhi will punish the AAP in the elections by wiping them out on all seven seats,” while Mishra questioned Kejriwal’s integrity, asserting, “Kejriwal is not only the most deceitful Chief Minister of Delhi but also of the entire country.”

