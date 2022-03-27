AAP leader Raghav Chadha turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

Chandigarh, March 27
Newly elected Rajya Sabha MP and former Punjab election co-in-charge, Raghav Chadha was seen flaunting his modish look in an event of Lakme Fashion Week, in New Delhi on Sunday.
Dressed in all-black attire, Chadha was the showstopper in the event.
The video has been shared on Twitter by private secretary of deputy chief minister of Delhi, Davender Sharma.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP @raghav_chadha shaking the ramp at #LakmeFashionWeek2022 pic.twitter.com/0RDkHVau0O— Davender Sharma (Rinku) (@davender1979) March 27, 2022
Chadha was also show stopper for the event.
Social media is amazed to see Chadha getting into new business.
ye kis line me aa gye chaddha ji— Harsh Srivastava (@HarshSr31197240) March 27, 2022
Smarty. pic.twitter.com/NxBjId4RRN— Dippak (@DippakMe) March 27, 2022
Wow hero सांसद साहब.... Political leader ramp walker... ✨— Shrawan Sharma (@SS_Shrawan) March 27, 2022
अपना MP किसी मॉडल से कम है क्या 👍— IKRAM_ALAM 🏹 (AAP) (@ikram_alam) March 27, 2022
March 27, 2022
As a leader of AAP, Chadha was appointed co-in-charge for the Punjab Legislative Assembly election. After the stupendous performance of party, he got promoted and became the youngest leader to secure berth in Rajya Sabha.
