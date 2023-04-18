AAP renominates Oberoi, Iqbal for MCD mayoral poll

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 17

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday nominated incumbent Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal as its mayoral and deputy mayoral candidates, respectively, for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

The elections are scheduled to be held on April 26. The party’s candidates also filed their nominations today.

The decision to re-nominate the two incumbents was taken by AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in recognition of the “performance of AAP’s MCD”.

In the MCD, while the first year is reserved for a woman mayoral candidate, the third year is reserved for a member of the SC/ST community. During the remaining three years, any member can be nominated by a party.

The last MCD elections were originally scheduled to be held in April-May 2022. However, the Centre’s decision to reunite the previously trifurcated civic bodies resulted in delay and the elections were held in December 2022. AAP won 134 out of the 250 wards while the BJP got 104.

As the schedule of the MCD House is from April to March each year, the terms of the first Mayor and Deputy Mayor were curtailed.

Speaking at a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said that the decision to nominate Dr Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal for a second term in the MCD was taken due to their exceptional performance during their time in office.

“Despite all difficulties they faced, their work has greatly benefitted the people. Therefore, the party has decided to nominate them again as its Mayor and Deputy Mayor candidates in the upcoming MCD mayoral elections,” said Sanjay Singh.