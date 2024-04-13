‘AAP resorting to fear-mongering’: Delhi BJP rejects minister’s claims

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 12

The Delhi BJP on Friday rejected the claims of Cabinet Minister Atishi regarding President’s rule in Delhi

The BJP accused the Delhi Government of resorting to fear-mongering.

Criticising Atishi’s recent statements, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “Atishi today left aside her old fabricated story of Operation Lotus on the AAP and today concocted a new story of imposing President’s Rule in Delhi.”

Questioning the basis of such claims, he said there is insecurity within the AAP.

Sachdeva said there is a disconnect between AAP’s governance and the electorate’s preferences. He said, “The fear of President’s Rule is haunting the 62-MLA party.”

Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj accused the Kejriwal government of prioritising party interests over public welfare.

BJP leader Harish Khurana said, “The fear of imposing President’s rule, which is shown by Arvind Kejriwal today, is the same fear which Hemant Soren showed his legislators in Jharkhand a few months ago.”

Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused the AAP of peddling lies to confuse the public. Dismissing AAP’s claims, he termed these “concocted lies”.

