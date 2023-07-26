AAP slams BJP; Raghav Chadha seeks President’s rule in Manipur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 25

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday slammed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for comparing the name ‘INDIA’, the Opposition alliance, with that of terrorist organisations and colonisers. The AAP reminded him that irrespective of his own biases, such behaviour did not suit a person who is commanding the top post of a nation.

PM modi must step in The govt must hold a detailed discussion on the Manipur issue & the PM should take responsibility for restoring peace in the state. Raghav Chadha, Rajya Sabha MP, AAP

Cornering the PM over his remarks, AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, “Why does the Prime Minister hate India so much?”

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha commented that PM Modi has started detesting the word ‘India’, but what about ‘Start-Up India’, ‘Digital India’, ‘Make in India’ and ‘Khelo India’?

Addressing the media outside the Parliament, Chadha once again cornered the BJP's central government on the issue of Manipur. He said the BJP wants to hide the violence, brutality and inhumanity that is happening in the state. That is why they are avoiding the matter.

Chadha said according to Article 356 of the Constitution, the Central Government should immediately dismiss the Biren Singh government and impose the President’s rule in Manipur. Restoring peace and harmony of a state is the responsibility of the Centre. Instead, they are suspending parliament members who are raising their voice in support of Manipur, he remarked.

He also stated that the Opposition, especially the ‘INDIA group’, strongly opposes the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Taking a jibe at the PM, he said why not suspend all members of the group since the PM is so scared of it.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP added that the BJP is threatening all the members of the Parliament that whoever will raise their voice for Manipur, will be suspended. “We won’t tolerate this. The government must hold a detailed discussion on the matter and the PM must take responsibility for restoring peace in the state,” he concluded.

