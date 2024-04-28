AAP slams BJP’s allegations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 27

AAP spokesperson and secretary for Delhi state Reena Gupta denounced the allegations made by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling them part of a larger conspiracy to hinder his participation in the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign. Gupta asserted that the case against Kejriwal was a blatant attempt to obstruct his campaigning efforts and represents a dark moment in Indian history.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Lok Sabha