AAP slams BJP’s allegations

New Delhi, April 27
AAP spokesperson and secretary for Delhi state Reena Gupta denounced the allegations made by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling them part of a larger conspiracy to hinder his participation in the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign. Gupta asserted that the case against Kejriwal was a blatant attempt to obstruct his campaigning efforts and represents a dark moment in Indian history.
