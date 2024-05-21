AAP spreading lies: Swati Maliwal

New Delhi, May 20
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal took to social media on Monday to refute allegations made by Delhi ministers against her, accusing them of spreading falsehoods about her motivations, particularly regarding a corruption case.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau initiated an investigation in 2016 into alleged “illegal appointments” during her tenure at the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).
Delhi minister Atishi said Maliwal’s actions were influenced by pressure from the BJP due to the pending corruption case.
Maliwal clarified in her post that the corruption FIR was lodged eight years ago in 2016, and despite this, she was appointed Chairperson of the Women’s Commission twice more by both the CM and the L-G. She emphasised that the case was baseless, as evidenced by the HC stay on proceedings for 1.5 years, which acknowledged no financial misconduct.
She questioned the sudden change in perception of her character, from being lauded as “Lady Singham” to being labelled a BJP agent, solely based on her actions regarding the complaint against Bibhav. She revealed attempts to tarnish her reputation, including a coordinated effort to unearth personal videos and threats to her relatives.
