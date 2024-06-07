AAP suspends ex-MLA Nitin Tyagi for ‘anti-party’ activities

PTI

New Delhi, June 7

The AAP on Friday suspended former MLA Nitin Tyagi from the party for alleged “anti-party” activities during the just concluded Lok Sabha polls.

In his response, Tyagi claimed the action was taken against him for “speaking the truth”.

In a communication to Tyagi, AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai said, “It has come to our notice that you have been involved in anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The party has taken a decision to suspend you from its primary membership pending disciplinary proceedings.”

Responding to the news, Tyagi wondered if “speaking the truth in the party has become an anti-party thing?”

Sharing Rai’s letter on X, Tyagi said what is anti-party is “destroying its basic ideals”.

“It is anti-party to ask for votes for those against whom people had chosen you,” he said tagging Rai, in an apparent reference to AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls.

