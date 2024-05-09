AAP to launch 4th phase of campaign on May 13: Gopal Rai

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 8

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would hold trade town halls, gramin panchayat, mahila samvad and purvanchal samagam in its next phase of “Jail Ka Jawab, Vote Se” campaign, party leader Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

The party will begin its fourth phase of the election campaign from May 13 that will conclude on May 23.

AAP Delhi state convener Rai said during the campaign, four different sections of society would be targeted. “The campaign will start with trade town hall in East Delhi, gramin panchayat in West Delhi, mahila samvad in New Delhi and purvanchal samagam in South Delhi. This campaign of ours will be held at different places in all Lok Sabha constituencies, in which we will tell the public what work the Kejriwal government has done for Delhi’s all-round development in the past nine years,” he added.

Meanwhile, other election campaigns — ‘Door-to-door’, ‘Jail Ka Jawab, Vote Se’, Sankalp Sabha and Sunita Kejriwal’s roadshows — will continue.

Attacking the BJP, Rai asserted, “Voting has occurred on more than half of the total Lok Sabha seats. The reports coming from all over the country indicate that the nation does not endorse the BJP’s slogan of ‘400 paar’. The nation will not permit the BJP’s clandestine agenda to alter the Constitution and undermine democracy to succeed under any circumstances.”

He raised concerns about the arrest and detention of a three-time elected and incumbent Chief Minister in the midst of election campaigning, questioning the fate of common people’s voices. He pondered, “If a three-time elected and sitting CM can be arrested, then who will dare to advocate for the common man in the next government?”

Rai added, “The arrests of Kejriwal and Jharkhand’s CM Hemant Soren serve as a clear glimpse of the BJP’s authoritarianism.”

Despite their party leader being in custody, the AAP leader said the unity displayed by the people of Delhi, the AAP volunteers and all supporters against the BJP’s authoritarianism had only bolstered the party’s resolve.

The trade town hall will raise questions about the work that the Delhi government has undertaken for the business class thus far and what their expectations would be from the party if its candidates are elected as MPs. The gramin panchayat will primarily focus on the development of villages.

The mahila samvad will emphasise the security of women, including initiatives such as the installation of additional CCTV cameras for women’s safety, free bus travel for women and the special provision of granting a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 to each woman, as passed in this year’s budget.

During the purvanchal samagam, discussions will revolve around the labour class, which contributes 90 per cent of the labour force, particularly from Eastern India.

